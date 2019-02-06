|
|
John Zogar, 93, of Arma, Kansas died at 11:37 A.M. Monday, February 4, 2019 at Carrington Place in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Mr. Zogar was born October 11, 1925 at Radley, Kansas the son of John and Agnes Zogar Sr. John was retired from the Kansas City Southern Railroad where her worked from 1949 to 1984. He lived in Arma most of his life prior to moving to Carrington Place 2 years ago. He was raised in Radley and graduated from Girard High School. He was a veteran of World War II serving in the U.S. Navy. His hobby was riding his motorcycles and scooters. Although John had no immediate survivors he had extended friends at Smith's Cycle Center, Walmart, and Molle Automotive. He also volunteered to take pictures at several functions in the area. He was a member of the S.N.P.J. Lodge #225 at Arma. John and Michael Smith of Pittsburg provided for his care. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Graveside services will be at 11 A.M. Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the Pittsburg Garden of Memories Cemetery with Father Jorge Lopez officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Thursday prior to the graveside services at the Bedene Funeral Home in Arma. A special thanks to Carrington Place for his care and to Harry Hynes Hospice. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 6, 2019