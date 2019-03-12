|
FRONTENAC- Joseph H. Gebhardt, 84, of Frontenac, passed away at 8:15 p.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Via Christi Hospital. He was born February 11, 1935, at Mulberry, Kansas, the son of Frederick H. and Margaret A. (Glasgow) Gebhardt. He attended Cockrill Grade School and graduated from Arma High School. On August 26, 1960, he was united in marriage to Julia Jeanette Cronister, at Pittsburg, KansasS She survives of the home, Frontenac.Mr. Gebhardt was a sign hanger, then farmer. He also worked at Bills Coal Co. Membership was held in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Frontenac. He was also a member of the Frontenac American Legion.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Joe Gebhardt and his wife, Alli of Seligman, MO, and John Prosser-Gebhardt and his wife, Meggan of Prairie Village, Kansas, two daughters, Ann Falletti and her husband, Chris of Frontenac, Kansas, and Carol Gebhardt of Overland Park, Kansas, nine grandchildren, Logan Falletti, Corine Falletti, Julia Falletti, Jackson Prosser-Gebhardt, Louis Prosser-Gebhardt, Adam Prosser-Gebhardt, Bailey Humbard, Jordan Gebhardt, and Garett Gebhardt, and eight step-grandchildren. Mr. Gebhardt is preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, Fred, Ralph, John and Buster Gebhardt and two sisters, Helen Tunis and Ann Krusich.
He was an avid "visitor" with always a joke or story to tell. He logged many hours at Palluccas in the back talking to Dick or at Payne's Machine Shop with the crew, rigging something up he invented. He will now be back to singing and dancing polkas with the old Idle Hour gang.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Frontenac, with Father Philip J. Voegeli as Celebrant. Burial will follow in the Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Frontenac. The parish rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m., Monday, March 11, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The family will receive friends following the rosary until 7:30 p.m. The family suggests memorials to the Sacred Heart Cemetery Fund and/or SEK Humane Society. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 12, 2019