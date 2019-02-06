|
|
Kathryn "Cricket" Ann Hammer, 75, of Pittsburg, Kansas, passed away February 4, 2019 at Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg. A light most dear has left us; the joy she sparked in the hearts of so many, falling behind her as she ascends.
Kathryn was born July 17, 1943 in Springfield, Missouri, the daughter of Ernest Ray and Lottie "Rickey" Mae (Garrett) Hayes. Her tiny size led someone to exclaim that she was small as a cricket. Whether she liked it or not, the name stuck.
Kathryn was a High School graduate of Field Kindley High and spent 2 years studying at Coffeyville Community College.
A fondness for dancing led Kathyrn to the love of her life, marrying Fred Hammer on July 14, 1990 – his "babe" 'til the end.
She worked as a Case Manager for New Hope in Pittsburg for 15 years.
Kathryn and her husband traveled often. Her best-remembered trip being to Portland, Oregon, where she enjoyed all the sightseeing Portland had to offer. Their most recent trip was to Tampa, Florida to enjoy a few warm-weather weeks with their son, Keith and his wife.
Ever the optimist, Kathryn loved spending time with Fred at the casino. Fred remained her only prize.
Kathryn loved her family and enjoyed family get togethers.
Survivors include: husband, Fred Hammer of the home. 2 sons: Keith (Maria Pily) Marshall of Tampa, Florida; Randy (Heather) Hammer of Lake Charles, Louisiana. A daughter, Kristal (Helen "Lellie" Shore) Marshall-Shore of Providence, Rhode Island. 3 sisters: Blanche Cunningham of Coffeyville, Kansas; Lexi McCoy of Coffeyville, Kansas; Debbie Brodback of Galveston Texas; and 3 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Steven Hammer; and sister, Barbara Kay Crowell.
Kathryn will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Memorial services will be held at 2pm Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in Pittsburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family; these may be left or mailed to the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home of Pittsburg.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 6, 2019