Kathryn Jean Carr, 97, of Pittsburg, passed on to eternal rest on February 4, 2019.
She was born October 24, 1921, to John and Katherine (Joyce) McKittrick, and grew up in Parsons. She graduated from Parsons High School in 1938 and attended Parsons Junior College in 1939. In Parsons, she worked for Cole Department Store and Kansas Electric Power Company.
Kathryn married Michael Thomas Carr on July 21, 1945, following his return from the war. They moved to Pittsburg in 1946 to operate Thompson's Ice Cream Store. Mike preceded her in death in 1986.
She worked for Montgomery Ward in downtown Pittsburg and was the Pittsburg Deputy City Clerk in 1952. Mike and Kathryn owned and operated Mike's Dairy Queen, at Quincy & Broadway, from 1955 until 1974. Kathryn was secretary and bookkeeper at Our Lady of Lourdes Rectory for thirty years, from 1966 until retiring in 1996.
Memberships include Our Lady of Lourdes Church, the St. Mary's Altar Society and the Parish Widow's Group.
Kathryn is survived by two sons, Kevin (Linda) of Lawrence, KS, and John (Cris) of Girard, KS; four grandchildren, Jesse Carr (Dana) of Lawrence, KS, Ryan Carr (Katrina) of Neodesha, KS, Monica Carr of Girard, KS, and Kaitlin Carr (Ralph Rosario) of Arvada, CO; great grandchildren Lorelai Hilton, Alyssa Dodd, Bowen Carr and Wren Carr; several nieces and nephews, and special family Charles and Beverly Fulks and family.
In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents.
Kathryn's family wishes to thank those who provided help and care, including the staff at Via Christi Village, Tom and Sharon Compton, Larry Beasley, Denis Kavanagh, Avalon Hospice, and many others.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Pittsburg, with Father Jerome Spexarth and Father Robert McElwee as Concelebrants. A luncheon will be held after the service, followed by burial at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Parsons. A parish rosary will be prayed prior to the service at 10:00 a.m., at the church. The family will receive friends following the rosary until service time. The family suggests memorials to the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church Memorial Fund. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St, Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 12, 2019