Loren French Powell, 90, of McCune, KS, passed away at 1:05 a.m., Sunday, February 10, 2019, at Mercy Hospital, Joplin, MO.
He was born August 4, 1928, at McCune, KS, the son of John W. and Esther B. (Parsons) Powell. He attended local schools and graduated from McCune Rural High School.
On February 14, 1953, Loren was united in marriage to Neva "Eileen" Ulbrich at Weir, KS. After they were married they moved to rural McCune where they named their home, Hazy Meadow Farm. She preceded him in death on August 19, 2018.
Loren worked as a coal miner for the P & M Coal Company.
Membership was held in the McCune Christian Church. He was also a big supporter of the Big Brutus Museum.
Loren is survived by one daughter, Linda Rockers and her husband, Jerry of Joplin, MO, two sons, Kenneth Powell and his wife, Kay of Topeka, KS, and Robert Powell and his wife, Susan of Howe, OK, a daughter-in-law, Beth (Broyles) Cullum of Baxter Springs, KS, one sister, Dolores B. Hoheisel and her husband, Albert of Oswego, KS, nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is preceded in death by his parents, one son, Donald Loren Powell, and one brother, John Powell Jr. and his wife, Virginia.
A service for Loren is set for 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 14, 2019, at the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, with Pastor James Billings conducting the service. Burial will follow in the McCune City Cemetery, McCune, KS. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., Thursday, at the funeral home. The family suggests memorials to the Big Brutus Museum and/or . These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 12, 2019