|
|
Louetta Marie Spurling, age 80 of Liberal, Missouri passed away Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Louetta was born August 10, 1938 in Pittsburg, Kansas to Lewis Johnson and Vola (Denny) Johnson. She was a 1956 graduate of Pittsburg High School and a 1959 graduate of Mt. Carmel Nursing School. On December 22, 1958 she married Delbert Earl Spurling in Ft. Scott, Kansas.
Louetta was a RN at Barton County Health Department and a cook for Liberal R-2 School district. She was a member of the Church of God in Mindenmines, Missouri.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years Earl; one son, Steve (Sheila) Spurling, Webb City, Missouri; two daughters, Lynette Spurling, Liberal and Beverly (Kelly) Compton, Liberal; two brothers, Kenneth Johnson, Allen, Texas and Dennis Johnson, Orangeville, California; six grandchildren, Brian Edwards, Andy Edwards, Alana Wright, Mallory Spurling, Courtney Spurling and Drake Spurling and five great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents.
There are no services planned at this time.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Liberal Memorial Park Building in care of Daniel Funeral Home.
Condolences may be shared at www.dfhlamar.com
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 5, 2019