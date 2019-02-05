Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bedene Funeral Home
517 E. Washington
Arma, KS 66712
620-347-4200
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Bedene Funeral Home
517 E. Washington
Arma, KS 66712
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Bedene Funeral Home
517 E. Washington
Arma, KS 66712
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Kness
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Kness


1917 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Martha Kness Obituary
Martha Kness, 101, of rural Mulberry, Kansas died at 9:20 P.M. Friday, February 1, 2019 at Via Christi Hospital at Pittsburg, Kansas.
Mrs. Kness was born May 12, 1917 at Franklin, Kansas the daughter of Pete and Pauline Smardo Eichhorn. Martha was a lifelong resident of rural Mulberry. She was raised in Franklin and attended Franklin Schools. She married Rudy A. Kness on September 30, 1939 at Lamar, Missouri. Mr. Kness preceded her in death July 1, 1977. She was a member of the S.N.P.J. Lodge #225 at Arma. Survivors include a daughter, Pat Glor of Frontenac, a sister, Emma Maghe of Kansas City, Kansas, two grandchildren, Tom (Mary) Glor of Somerset, Colorado and Henry (Melissa) Glor of Pittsburg, and three great grandchildren, Ethan and Bailey Glor, and Garrett Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Rudy, two sisters, Rose Dernosek and Mary Pike, and three brothers, John, Frank, and Pete Eichhorn.

Funeral services will be at 10 A.M. Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at the Bedene Funeral Home at Arma, Kansas with the Rev. Steve Cole officiating. Burial will be at the Pittsburg Garden of Memories Cemetery. Friends may call 11 A.M. to 4 P.M. Tuesday at the Bedene Chapel in Arma. Arrangements are under direction of the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries