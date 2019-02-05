|
|
Martha Kness, 101, of rural Mulberry, Kansas died at 9:20 P.M. Friday, February 1, 2019 at Via Christi Hospital at Pittsburg, Kansas.
Mrs. Kness was born May 12, 1917 at Franklin, Kansas the daughter of Pete and Pauline Smardo Eichhorn. Martha was a lifelong resident of rural Mulberry. She was raised in Franklin and attended Franklin Schools. She married Rudy A. Kness on September 30, 1939 at Lamar, Missouri. Mr. Kness preceded her in death July 1, 1977. She was a member of the S.N.P.J. Lodge #225 at Arma. Survivors include a daughter, Pat Glor of Frontenac, a sister, Emma Maghe of Kansas City, Kansas, two grandchildren, Tom (Mary) Glor of Somerset, Colorado and Henry (Melissa) Glor of Pittsburg, and three great grandchildren, Ethan and Bailey Glor, and Garrett Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Rudy, two sisters, Rose Dernosek and Mary Pike, and three brothers, John, Frank, and Pete Eichhorn.
Funeral services will be at 10 A.M. Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at the Bedene Funeral Home at Arma, Kansas with the Rev. Steve Cole officiating. Burial will be at the Pittsburg Garden of Memories Cemetery. Friends may call 11 A.M. to 4 P.M. Tuesday at the Bedene Chapel in Arma. Arrangements are under direction of the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 5, 2019