Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Bath-Naylor Funeral Home
Pittsburg, KS
More Obituaries for Pauline Smoot
Pauline Smoot


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Pauline Smoot Obituary
Pauline Smoot, 97 of Pittsburg, KS died at 6:30pm Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Medicalodge South in Pittsburg.
She was born April 8, 1921 in Granby, MO the daughter of Charles R. and Flossie L. (Buford) Smith.
On June 4, 1965 she was united in marriage to George Smoot in Pittsburg; he preceded her in death on May 27, 2013.
Pauline worked for Montgomery Wards, the Medical Association of Pittsburg and was a Medical Assistant for Dr. Earl Miller.
Survivors include two nephews: Steve Smith and wife Karen of Pittsburg, Daniel Niegsch and wife Cille of Mulberry, KS, three cargivers: Reva Meadows, Chuck and Jessica Dell-Antonia all of Frontenac.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband George, brothers: Hugh, Jack and Gene Smith and a sister Thelma Niegsch.
Funeral services will be 1 pm today, February 14, 2019 at Bath-Naylor Funeral Home with Rev. Daryl Gaddy officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Olive Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com. Services are under the direction of the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home of Pittsburg.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 14, 2019
