Payton Nicole Kannarr, 17, passed away at 8:55 a.m. February 7, 2019, at Via Christi Hospital.
Payton was born in Joplin, MO on November 2, 2001, the daughter of Dr. Shane Kannarr and Amy (Askins) Kannarr. Payton and her family lived in Joplin, Nixa, and Blue Springs, MO before settling in Pittsburg, KS. Payton attended St. Mary's Colgan Catholic Schools and was currently a junior in high school. Membership was held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Pittsburg.
Payton lived a full life in her 17 short years. She had a brilliant mind, was an avid reader, had a passion for theater, loved to travel with her siblings, and was especially fond of the water, whether she was tubing on the lake or scuba diving in the ocean. Payton loved Disney World, Harry Potter, and show tunes. Her dog, Luna, was a highlight in her life. Payton was a quiet, kind soul, showing empathy and compassion to anyone she met. She often used her quick wit to handle difficult situations to put the people around her at ease.
Payton began her battle with leukemia at the age of 11, and would face the disease three more times in her teenage years. She traveled across the country for treatments, while being under the care of wonderful doctors at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City and Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg. Payton was a true inspiration to so many as a pillar of strength, faith, and hope. She carried her cross with grace and dignity. The community support for "Team Payton" has been such a gift and blessing to Payton and her family. This unwavering support was a cornerstone in her life over the last six years.
Survivors include her parents, Dr. Shane and Amy Kannarr, a brother Brody Kannarr and sister Sydney Kannarr, all of the home; maternal grandparents, Jim and Mary Askins, and paternal grandparents, Fearoll and Sandee Kannarr, all of Pittsburg; 3 sets of aunts and uncles and nine cousins.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday (Feb. 11) at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Clay Kimbro as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Highland Park Cemetery. A parish rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. Sunday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Jerome Spexarth officiating. The family will receive friends following the rosary until 8:00 p.m. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Brenner Mortuary to sign the register. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given to the Payton Kannarr Memorial Fund. These may be left at or mailed to Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th Street, Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may also leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 9, 2019