Rebecca Kay Hudson, 65, was born February 19, 1953 in Pittsburg, Kansas to Robert Earl Hudson and Lucinda Jane (Sells) Hudson. Rebecca (Becky) passed away on January 27, 2019 at Medicalodge South, Pittsburg, Kansas after a battle with a chronic illness.
Becky was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and enjoyed being involved in volunteer construction work helping build Kingdom Halls of Jehovah's Witnesses. She worked as a housekeeper for many years. She also cared for her mother for several years. She taught many of her nieces and nephews and others how to play cards. Lots of fun memories!! No matter what the accomplishments were in the family, Becky was always so proud of everyone and wanted to share the news.
Becky was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lucinda Hudson and two brothers, James and Matthew Hudson. She has three surviving sisters: Roberta Gillette of Pittsburg, Kansas; Deborah Marlier of Pittsburg, Kansas; and, Barbara Thurmond of Clarkston, Michigan. Also, two surviving brothers: David Hudson of Quapaw, Oklahoma; Mark Hudson of Pittsburg, Kansas. There are several surviving nieces and nephews and their children.
A memorial is scheduled for Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4005 Parkview Drive, Pittsburg, Kansas.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 6, 2019