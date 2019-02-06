|
|
Robert Joseph (R.J.) Peak, 71, passed away January 11, 2019, at his home in Pittsburg. Mr. Peak was born in Girard, Kansas, the son of William (Billy) Peak and Waneta (Newt) Peak. He served in the USAF during the Vietnam War era. He worked as a brakeman for the Kansas City Southern Railroad until he retired. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his brother James Peak, of Ashburn, Virgina. Bob's passion was cooking BBQ and enjoyed sharing with friends. He was a unique individual who enjoyed life to its fullest; and he marched to his own drum beat. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
A celebration of his life will be held on February 9, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Frisco Event Center, 210 E. 4th, Pittsburg, Kansas.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 6, 2019