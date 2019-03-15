|
KANSAS CITY, KANSAS-Robert Lee Estes, 83, of Kansas City, Kansas died March 5, 2019. Bob was born in KCK and preceded in death by his parents, John William and Katie Shartwit Estes, his brother John Jr, and son, Bobby. Bob was married to Velma (Val) Hutson and later to Shirley Ibarra; he is also survived by his daughter, Cheryl Estes Giefer. Bob was a member of the Rosedale High School Class of 1953, where he was a star athlete in football and basketball; he earned medals in three Kansas State Track & Field Meets. Bob went on to play semi-pro football, scrimmaging in Swope Park against the first KC Chiefs team. Bob was proud to have taken his family to the Chiefs' first exhibition game in Kansas City; and he remained a loyal Chiefs fan his entire life. After eight years of service, Bob was honorably discharged from the United States Naval Reserve in 1962. Bob enjoyed working and didn't ever really retire from his asphalt business. He was of the Methodist Faith. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, March 15 th at 3:00 pm, Maple Hill Cemetery, KCK with Reverend Terrence Moser officiating. Memorials are suggested to the Pittsburg State University, Irene Ransom Bradley School of Nursing.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 15, 2019