Brenner Mortuary Inc
114 E. 4th St.
Pittsburg, KS 66762
620-231-5600
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Garden of Memories Cemetery
Sharon Lou Coon Obituary
Sharon Lou Coon, 79, of Sumter, South Carolina, formerly of Frontenac, Kansas passed away at 2:15 a.m. Friday, February 1, 2019 at the Tuomey Hospital in Sumter, South Carolina.

She was born April 18, 1939 at Coloma, Michigan, the daughter of Gerald Arthur and Veda N. (Hart) Coon. Sharon lived in Pittsburg, then Arma for 14 years on her farm, before moving to Frontenac.

Sharon received her Master's in Education and worked as a school teacher at Frontenac, Ft. Scott, Parsons and Burlington. Following her retirement, she purchased and ran the convenient store at Atkinson & Broadway for several years (7-11). Sharon was not one to sit idle, so she went back to work there for the new owners.

She loved to make arts and crafts, baking and enjoyed taking care of her animals on the farm, including her beloved dogs, cats, miniature donkeys and goats.

Survivors include her sister, Susan M. Anderson and her husband, Steve of Sumter, South Carolina.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Gerald William Coon and a special friend, Joan Nuzum

A graveside memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday (Feb. 15th) at the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Friends are requested to meet at the cemetery. Per her wishes, Sharon's body has been cremated. The family suggests memorials to the SEK Humane Society. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may also leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 12, 2019
