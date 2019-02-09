Home

Brenner Mortuary Inc
114 E. 4th St.
Pittsburg, KS 66762
620-231-5600
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
1:30 PM
Brenner Mortuary Inc
114 E. 4th St.
Pittsburg, KS 66762
Truman Charlene Sinkovic


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Truman Charlene Sinkovic Obituary
Truman Charlene Sinkovic, 71, of Pittsburg, passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019 at her home.

She was born July 8, 1947 at Wyandotte County, Kansas, to Mike and Helen Nadine (Harding) Burec.

She worked for an insurance company, until she became disabled.

On November 21, 1984, she married James Paul Sinkovic at Maryland. He preceded her in death.

Membership was held in the Rob Morris Chapter No. 74 and the Benjamin Fuller American Legion Auxiliary Unit #64.

Survivors include two daughters, Terry Turner and her husband, Mark of Mt. Dora, Florida and Christina Osborne and her husband, Russell of Orlando, Florida; three brothers, Michael Burec of Climax, Missouri, David Ivan Burec and Danny Barnes, both of North Kansas City, Missouri; and four grandchildren, Ashley Turner, Kristen Turner, Travis Poe, and Brooke Poe; and a great-granddaughter, Melia Marie Rushing.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a daughter, Bonnie Sue Poe.

A Memorial service will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 14) at the Brenner Mortuary with Fr. Philip J. Voegeli officiating. Burial will follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. The family suggests memorials to Benjamin Fuller American Legion Auxiliary Unit #64. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may also leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 9, 2019
