William ""Bill"" Franklin Snow, 85, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at the Pittsburg Care & Rehabilitation Center.
He was born February 28, 1933 at McCune, KS, the son of Robert E. and Irene Augusta (Ruby) Snow.
He graduated from Crawford Community High School in 1951.
William enlisted in the United States Army in 1953 and was honorably discharged as a Corporal in 1955.
On June 24, 1955 he was united in marriage to Goldia M. Purdy at the First Christian Church in Pittsburg, KS. She preceded him in death on August 24, 1988.
On July 15, 1990 he was united in marriage to Betty R. Moss-Vermillion.
Bill worked as delivery driver, bus driver for USD #250 school and was a Highway Patrolman for 2 years.
Bill was a member of the Forest Park Baptist Church of Joplin, MO, the Carl Junction American Legion, and drove a bus for Awana's for the church.
Survivors include his wife Betty of Joplin, MO, two daughters, Karen Garrison and her husband Ron of Jay, OK, and Debra Yocum and her husband Randy of Frontenac, KS; two brothers, Charlie Snow of Girard, KS, and Wayne Snow of Joplin, MO; a sister Mae Irene Rati of Charlotte, NC; 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Goldia Snow, a brother Robert T. Snow, and a son William D. ""Bill"" Snow.
A service is set for 10:00 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 9) at the Brenner Mortuary Reverend Jim Sukraw officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. The family suggests memorials be given to the . These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may also leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 8, 2019