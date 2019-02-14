Douglas M. Read



Born: January 30, 1947



Died: February 10, 2019



Douglas M. Read, 72, of Morris, passed away February 10, 2019 at his home. Born January 30, 1947 in Fairbury, he was the son of the late Donald and Margarete (Nightingale) Read.



A graduate of Collum High School, Class of 1965, Doug attended and graduated from Kankakee Community College in 1973 with a degree in arts. He was enlisted with the Army National Guard until 1974.



Doug married Carol Kaye Smock in Pontiac on May 27, 1989 and they eventually settled in Morris. He worked for the Illinois Department of Corrections for 25 years until retirement.



Doug was an active member of the Morris Lions Club and the Weitz Caf morning coffee club. He loved smoking Cuban cigars, fishing, collecting baseball cards, and watching his grandson play sports with the Ridgeview School. He was an avid Chicago White Sox fan but also enjoyed watching any Chicago team.



He is survived by his stepson, Robert Wayne Smock; grandsons, Christopher Michael Smock, James Robert Smock, and James Douglas Gutzman; and one granddaughter, Kathryn Michelle Smock.



Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carol; and step-daughter, Laura Gutzman.



Memorials may be made in Doug's name to his family.



A Memorial Service for Doug will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, with a Celebration of Doug's Life to follow.



Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website. Published in Morris Herald-News on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary