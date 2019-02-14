Morris Herald-News Obituaries
|
U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
301 W Washington St
Morris, IL 60450
(815) 942-0084
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
Douglas M. Read Obituary
Douglas M. Read

Born: January 30, 1947

Died: February 10, 2019

Douglas M. Read, 72, of Morris, passed away February 10, 2019 at his home. Born January 30, 1947 in Fairbury, he was the son of the late Donald and Margarete (Nightingale) Read.

A graduate of Collum High School, Class of 1965, Doug attended and graduated from Kankakee Community College in 1973 with a degree in arts. He was enlisted with the Army National Guard until 1974.

Doug married Carol Kaye Smock in Pontiac on May 27, 1989 and they eventually settled in Morris. He worked for the Illinois Department of Corrections for 25 years until retirement.

Doug was an active member of the Morris Lions Club and the Weitz Caf morning coffee club. He loved smoking Cuban cigars, fishing, collecting baseball cards, and watching his grandson play sports with the Ridgeview School. He was an avid Chicago White Sox fan but also enjoyed watching any Chicago team.

He is survived by his stepson, Robert Wayne Smock; grandsons, Christopher Michael Smock, James Robert Smock, and James Douglas Gutzman; and one granddaughter, Kathryn Michelle Smock.

Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carol; and step-daughter, Laura Gutzman.

Memorials may be made in Doug's name to his family.

A Memorial Service for Doug will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, with a Celebration of Doug's Life to follow.

A Memorial Service for Doug will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, with a Celebration of Doug's Life to follow.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Feb. 14, 2019
