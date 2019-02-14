Eileen Marie Leach



Born: February 20, 1920



Died: February 12, 2019



Eileen Marie Leach, 98, of Morris, passed away early Tuesday morning, February 12, 2019 at Park Pointe Healthcare & Rehab Center in Morris.



Born February 20, 1920, in Heyworth, the daughter of Alice Marie (Cusey) and Wesley Holforty. She attended Bloomington schools and was a graduate of Illinois Wesleyan University in 1941, and a member of Sigma Kappa Sorority.



She married Arthur R. Leach in May, 1943 in Pensacola, Florida. At the end of WWII, 1945, they moved to Morris to make their home and raise their family.



She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Morris Hospital Auxiliary, Friends of the Morris Library, Morris Country Club, a volunteer at the Morris Hospital, and a volunteer driver for many years, transporting patients for the doctor appointments.



She enjoyed reading, dancing, knitting, walking, traveling and being with family and friends. She enjoyed music and played the piano.



Preceding her in death were her parents; her daughter Marka Gilbertson; four brothers, Charles (Beth) Holforty, John (Polly) Holforty, Robert Holforty; one sister Alice (Bobby) Goodrich; two sisters-in-law, Polly and Beth; son-in-law; Jim Moyer.



She is survived by two daughters, Lianne Moyer of Morris and Gina (Ray) Hoyt of Minooka; four grandchildren, Megan (Mark) Smith, Ashli (Steve) Foresta, Adam Gilbertson and Shelby Hoyt (Brad Kapellas); four great grandchildren, Sophia and Joey Foresta and Colin and Cameron Smith; son-in-law, Robert Gilbertson; sister, Phyllis Zandi; sister-in-law, Mona Holforty.



Memorials may be given to the First United Methodist Church, Grundy Community Volunteer Hospice or Morris Hospital Volunteer Program.



Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St., in Morris with Rev. Robert Sathuri officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 9:30 A.M. until time of service.



Published in Morris Herald-News on Feb. 14, 2019