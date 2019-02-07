Francis J. Rakoczy



Born: February 11, 1951; in Chicago, IL



Died: February 3, 2019; in Joliet, IL



Francis "Frank" J. Rakoczy, 67, of Morris, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Presence Saint Joseph Hospital in Joliet. Born February 11, 1951 in Chicago, he is the son of the late Stanley and Frances (Ward) Rakoczy.



Raised and educated in Chicago, Frank moved to Morris in 2000. He married Donna Keltner in 2001.



Frank worked as a dockhand with local #710. He enjoyed boating, camping and traveling, but especially his love for vintage cars.



Survived by his wife, Donna; his children: Tina (Brian) Meinecke, Frank (Lisa) Rakoczy, Josh Lenart, and Andrew Lenart; his grandchildren: Jessika (Jeremy) Kunkes, Allyssa Rakoczy, Mason Meinecke, and Bryce Lenart; and two brothers, Stanley (June) Rakoczy and Joseph (Judy) Rakoczy.



Preceded in death by his parents.



A visitation will be held Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. Enhanced video tributes will be played during the visitation. A Celebration of Frank's Life will immediately follow the visitation at 7:00 p.m.



Published in Morris Herald-News on Feb. 7, 2019