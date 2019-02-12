Morris Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
R W Patterson Funeral Homes Ltd
401 E Main St
Braidwood, IL 60408
(815) 458-2336
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
R W Patterson Funeral Homes Ltd
401 E Main St
Braidwood, IL 60408
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Kline
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Scott Kline


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Scott Kline Obituary
John Scott Kline

Born: May 17, 1959; in Joliet, IL

Died: February 8, 2019; in Romeoville, IL

John Scott Kline "The Colonel" "John Boy", age 59, of East Brooklyn, IL passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 8, 2019 in Romeoville, IL.

Born May 17, 1959 in Joliet, IL to the late Dorothy Lee (nee Ballun) Neitzer and Charles Kline. He graduated Gardner South Wilmington High School in 1977 and soon after began his career with the Seafarers Union as a deckhand with material service in Romeoville where he was a member for 39 years. He was a fan of NASCAR racing, Harley Davidson motorcycles and ships. Enjoyed traveling to Florida and hunting prairie dogs with friends in South Dakota. He also enjoyed camping, four-wheeling and building model cranes and farming. He thoroughly enjoyed drinking Busch Light with dear friends at Reco's and would help anyone with anything anytime. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Surviving are brothers, Brian "Burt" (Angi) Neitzer of Gardner, IL and Ronald T. "Tom" (Lorraine) Neitzer of Apache Junction, AZ; niece, Jacque (Dave) Nilsen and great-nephews, Brody and Mason Nilsen of Mesa, AZ; and Goddaughter, Maranda Residori of South Wilmington, IL.

Preceding him in death were his parents and nephew, Andy Neitzer.

Memorial visitation will be at the RW Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Cremation rites will be accorded and his ashes will be spread at sea.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be directed to .

For more information and to sign his online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Feb. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R W Patterson Funeral Homes Ltd
Download Now