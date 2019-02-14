Lando Gingerich, Jr.



Lando Gingerich, Jr., age 89, of Morris and formerly of Naperville, IL, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Plymouth Place in LaGrange Park, IL. He was born the seventh of nine children, December 7, 1929 to the late Verna (Hershberger) and Lando Gingerich, Sr. in Kalona, IA, where he was raised and educated, a graduate of Kalona High School. An honorably discharged United States Air Force Veteran who served during the Korean War. He continued his education at the University of Iowa, where he received his bachelor's degree in engineering.



Surviving is his loving children, Nancy (late Louis) Holland, Jennifer (Loren) Smith and Jeff (Maryann) Gingerich; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and 31 nieces and nephews also survive.



Lando was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys (nee Yoder) Gingerich who passed away June 2015. Lando and Gladys were inseparable in life and are now reunited in heaven. He is also preceded by his brothers, Roman, Marvin, Eli & Richard Gingerich; sisters, Ella Maupin, Viola Yoder, Mary Kinsinger and Jeanette Hotz.



Mr. Gingerich was an electrical engineer for Bell Laboratories for 31 1/2 years, retiring from the Naperville Lab in 1989. Some of Lando's and his constituent's assignments included the design of the electro-hydraulic drive system for the Nike-Zeus missile track radar antenna for the Nike-Zeus missile system and the Tellstar Project, the first U.S. communications satellite which developed communications with foreign countries via spam satellite as well as developing the guidance equation for the lunar module that was launched from Apollo II in 1969 which enabled NASA to complete the first successful landing on the moon. Lando was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Morris. He enjoyed gardening and was an avid golfer.



As it was Lando's wish, cremation rites have been accorded. All friends and relatives are invited to gather at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 1201 W. Route 6 at Deerpath Drive in Morris, IL, for a visitation on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. A Memorial Service will take place Monday, February 18, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Jackson Street in Morris, where visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by services at 10:30 a.m. Private Inurnment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to First Presbyterian Church of Morris or the would be appreciated.



For information, please call, (815) 942-5040 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com