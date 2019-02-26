Lloyd Vaughn Fannin



Born: September 15, 1931; in Fort Dix, KY



Died: February 24, 2019; in Hayward, WI



Lloyd Vaughn Fannin, age 87, of Cable, WI, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Hayward Health Services in Hayward, WI. He was born September 15, 1931 in Fort Dix, KY, the son of Lloyd and Lena (Stafford) Fannin. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Eleanor Joan Gjerde on March 28, 1953 in Yorkville, IL.



Lloyd lived in Morris, IL most of his life before moving to Cable, WI in 1983. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. He was a Sherriff's Deputy with the Bayfield County Police for several years. His favorite hobbies were making maple syrup and enjoying a good day fishing.



He is survived by his wonderful wife of 65 years, Eleanor Fannin of Cable, WI; his children, Bobbi Jo McCauley of Cable, WI and Vickie Mooney of Frederic, WI; his grandchildren, Jacob (April) Bell, Jesse Pfister and Jacklyn Pfister; his great-grandchildren, Carissa and Riley; his sisters, Sylvia Watkins of Punta Gorda, FL and Loveta Ferguson of Morris, IL; his sisters-in-law, Dorothy Fannin of Morris, IL and Gladys Schumacher of Savannah, GA; his special friends, Les and Carol Hareld of Plainfield, IL; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.



In addition to his parents, Lloyd is preceded in death by his brother, James Marvin Fannin; his grandsons, Greg McCauley and Joshua Bell; and his son-in-law, Robert McCauley.



All services and interment will be held privately.



For additional information, please contact Hayward Funeral Home at 715-634-2609 or leave your condolences for the family online at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com. Published in Morris Herald-News on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary