Michael J. Butler, 68, of Morris, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Presence Saint Joseph Hospital in Joliet. He was born October 29, 1950 in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Melvin L. and the late Sophia (Kopczick) Butler.



Raised and educated in Morris, Michael graduated from Morris High School with the Class of 1968. He was employed as an over the road truck driver through Teamsters #179. He also worked with several construction companies in the area.



Michael married Susan Rudow in 1985. He and his wife owned and operated the bar "The Butler Did It" in Morris. Mike had a love for helping children on any occasion. One of his proud efforts was Operation St. Nick.



Survived by his wife, Susan; his father, Melvin; four brothers, Leonard (Adie), Pete (Theresa), Randy, and John; niece and nephew, Melissa and Michael; great-niece, Myah Rae; and great-nephew, Maxwell.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Sophia; and in-laws, Myrtle and Ferd Rudow.



Visitation will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. A Celebration of Michael's Life will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m., officiated by Father Edward J. Howe, CR of Immaculate Conception Church of Morris. Aqua Cremation rites will be accorded.



Memorial contributions may be made in Michael's name to Operation St. Nick, St. Jude, or the s Project.



