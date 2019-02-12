Russel L. Grieff



Born: August 8, 1927; in Mazon, IL



Died: February 9, 2019; in Morris, IL



Russel L. Grieff, 91, of Morris, passed away Saturday evening, February 9, 2019 at Park Pointe Healthcare and Rehab Center in Morris.



Born August 8, 1927 in Mazon, he was the son of Edward and Lena(Haacke)Grieff. He received his education in the schools of Mazon. Russel married Dona Steele on November 12, 1950 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Dwight. They lived all of their married life in Morris. For 34 years he was employed at the Morris Paper Mill. Later he worked at the Braidwood and LaSalle Nuclear plants when they were being constructed and as maintenance supervisor at Walnut Grove Nursing Home.



He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Dona of Morris; two sons, Steven (Becky)Grieff of Morris and Larry (Trudy) Grieff of St. louis, Mo. Four grandchildren, Leah (Gary)Vaughn of Morris, Sara Grieff of Morris, Kevin(Rachel)Grieff of Plainfield and Mark (fiancee, Rachel) Grieff of Milwaukee, WI. Two brothers, Harvey (Edith) Grieff of Odell and Glen Grieff Lisbon, Iowa; three sisters, Norma Burger of Bloomington, Joyce (Gene) Fearman of Odell and Carol (Keith) Speers of Villa Parks; several nieces and nephews.



Preceding him in death were his parents; five brothers, Harold, Kenneth, Milford, Alvin and Warren; one sister, Mildred.



He was a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church where he had served as an usher and on the board of deacons. He was an avid racing fan, Chicago White Sox fan, enjoyed doing woodworking and spending time with his family and grandchildren.



Memorials may be directed to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Radio Fund.



A private memorial service will be held at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church on Saturday, February 16, 2019 with Pastor Patrick Lohse officiating. There will be no visitation. Inurnment will take place at a later date.



Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St. in Morris is in charge of arrangements. For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the private online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com.