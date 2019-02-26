Russell E. Ferguson



Born: October 18, 1938; in Morris, IL



Died: February 23, 2019; in Morris, IL



Russell E. Ferguson, 80, of Morris, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Regency Care of Morris. Born October 18, 1938 in Morris, he was the son of the late Erwin and Ethyle (Bishop) Ferguson.



Raised and educated in Morris, Russ was a graduate of Morris High School, Class of 1956, where he was a standout varsity basketball player. He served his country for 3 years, serving in the United States Marine Corp. He married Ginger Wise on May 5, 1967, where they continued to raise their family in Morris. He was a member of the Laborers Union Local 75 for 50 years, retiring in 1997. Russell was a loving and devoted family man. He was a member of the Morris Country Club for over 30 years and always looked forward to his annual trip to Turtle Lake, Wisconsin with his wife and good friends JoRene and Joe Brochman.



Russell is survived by his loving wife, Ginger, of 51 years; daughter, Kimberly (Jeffrey) Struck; sons, Scott (Tami) Ferguson and Jody (Paige) Ferguson; grandchildren, Jorie and John Struck, Lauren Wren, Erin and Justin Ferguson, Tyler and Russell Ferguson and Josh and Elli Jacobs; great grandchildren, Brooklyn Pontanini, Fiona Lindley and Jameson Lindley; and sisters, Ruth Jackman of Morris and Nancy(Harold) Hanke of Oklahoma City; and several nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother and hero, William (Bill) Ferguson.



Memorials may be made in Russell's name to the music program at First Presbyterian Church in Morris, the Joliet Area Hospice Home or to Grundy County Hospice.



Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the First Presbyterian Church in Morris. A celebration of Russell's life will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1:30 pm at the First Presbyterian Church in Morris, officiated by Rev. Dr. Roy Backus, followed with military honors by Morris Color Guard.



Published in Morris Herald-News on Feb. 26, 2019