Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Antonio Tafolla Higareda. View Sign

Antonio Tafolla Higareda, 72, of Earth, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019. A Funeral Mass is scheduled for 2 o'clock in the afternoon on Monday, February 4, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Bill Anton as celebrant. Interment will follow in Plainview Memorial Park. A Rosary will be recited at 6:30 in the evening on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Lemons Memorial Chapel. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home.

Antonio was born on August 5, 1946 to Antonio Tafolla and Josefina Higareda in Michoacán, Mexico. In 1960, he married Francisca Peña. They were each other's companion for 57 years, until her passing on May 2017. Antonio was a retired farm worker. He was adored by his family and will be forever remembered for his humorous personality. Antonio loved women, music, and liquor.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son: Javier Tafolla and two brothers: Jose Luis and Saul Tafolla.

Antonio is survived by five sons: Antonio Tafolla, Jr., Roberto Tafolla, Rogelio Tafolla and wife Leticia, Severo Tafolla and wife Crystal and Miguel Tafolla and wife Ana, all of Plainview; four daughters: Josefina Rubio and Sylvia Rubio, both of Laredo, Blanca Espino and husband Humberto of Plainview, and Griselda Hernandez and husband Rafael of Lubbock; 36 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; three brothers: Pedro Tafolla, Severo Tafolla and Arturo Tafolla; and five sisters: Cuca Quintero, Yolanda Tafolla, Irma Contreras, Gloria Santos and Estela Tafolla. Antonio Tafolla Higareda, 72, of Earth, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019. A Funeral Mass is scheduled for 2 o'clock in the afternoon on Monday, February 4, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Bill Anton as celebrant. Interment will follow in Plainview Memorial Park. A Rosary will be recited at 6:30 in the evening on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Lemons Memorial Chapel. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home.Antonio was born on August 5, 1946 to Antonio Tafolla and Josefina Higareda in Michoacán, Mexico. In 1960, he married Francisca Peña. They were each other's companion for 57 years, until her passing on May 2017. Antonio was a retired farm worker. He was adored by his family and will be forever remembered for his humorous personality. Antonio loved women, music, and liquor.He was preceded in death by his parents; one son: Javier Tafolla and two brothers: Jose Luis and Saul Tafolla.Antonio is survived by five sons: Antonio Tafolla, Jr., Roberto Tafolla, Rogelio Tafolla and wife Leticia, Severo Tafolla and wife Crystal and Miguel Tafolla and wife Ana, all of Plainview; four daughters: Josefina Rubio and Sylvia Rubio, both of Laredo, Blanca Espino and husband Humberto of Plainview, and Griselda Hernandez and husband Rafael of Lubbock; 36 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; three brothers: Pedro Tafolla, Severo Tafolla and Arturo Tafolla; and five sisters: Cuca Quintero, Yolanda Tafolla, Irma Contreras, Gloria Santos and Estela Tafolla. Funeral Home Lemons Funeral Home - Plainview

206 W 8th St

Plainview , TX 79072

806-296-5566 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Feb. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close