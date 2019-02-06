Bobby Dewayne Taylor, 60, of Hale Center, died Monday, February 4, 2019, in Plainview, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Littlefield Memorial Park in Littlefield, Texas with Brother Robert Malcom officiating and under the direction of Ramage Funeral Directors. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, February 6, 2019 in the Family Center at Ramage Funeral Directors in Hale Center.
Ramage Funeral Directors - Hale Center
223 S. Main St. P.O. Box 542
Hale Center, TX 79041
(806) 839-2626
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Feb. 6, 2019