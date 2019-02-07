Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carmen (Mitchell) Vera. View Sign

Carmen Vera, 80 of Plainview, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019. Funeral Services are scheduled for 11 o' clock in the morning on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Primera Iglesia Bautista in Plainview with Eloy Felan, Jr., Pastor of Iglesia Bautista in Lubbock, officiating. Interment will follow in Plainview Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for 6:30 in the evening on Thursday at Lemons Memorial Chapel with Pastor Jeffrey Vera officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home.

Carmen was born on April 8, 1938 to Marcelino and Manuelita Mitchell in Mosquero, NM. She had been a part of the Plainview community since 1950. On March 8, 1957, she married the love of her life, Raul Vera, in Clovis, NM. They shared a happy life until his passing on October 18, 1995. She received her Bachelor's in Education in 1984 from Wayland Baptist University. Carmen taught at Thunderbird Elementary for many years and taught ESL classes as well; she retired form Plainview Independent School District. Carmen was also active in her church and was a Sunday School teacher for over 20 years. She was good with her hands and could build just about anything. Carmen enjoyed many pastimes including: reading, gardening, quilting, sewing, knitting, traveling and making wedding dresses to name a few. She was a member of Pink Ladies Auxiliary, WMU and Gethsemane Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband; parents and one daughter: Susann Denise Gonzales.

Carmen is survived by two sons: Johnny Ray Vera and wife Christina of Lubbock and Hank Anthony Vera; two daughters: Christine Varela of Ft. Worth and Cheryl Vera Burkhalter and husband Paul of Dallas; four brothers: Benito, Hilario, Samuel and Lucario Mitchell; five sisters: Pasquala Martinez, Victoria Sandoval. Erma Hernandez, Margaret Mitchell and Ramona Escalante; twelve grandchildren: Jeffrey Jon, Marissa D'Ann (Joe), Vanessa Rae (Abel), Ashlee Nicole, Adam Carlos, Alec Augustine, Patrick Michael, Mika Dalynda (Eusebio), Christina Jonel (Jeremy), Iann Ryan, Nico Christopher and Alex; four great grandchildren: Arianna, Brenden, Maddux and Jordan.

Carmen Vera, 80 of Plainview, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019. Funeral Services are scheduled for 11 o' clock in the morning on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Primera Iglesia Bautista in Plainview with Eloy Felan, Jr., Pastor of Iglesia Bautista in Lubbock, officiating. Interment will follow in Plainview Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for 6:30 in the evening on Thursday at Lemons Memorial Chapel with Pastor Jeffrey Vera officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home.Carmen was born on April 8, 1938 to Marcelino and Manuelita Mitchell in Mosquero, NM. She had been a part of the Plainview community since 1950. On March 8, 1957, she married the love of her life, Raul Vera, in Clovis, NM. They shared a happy life until his passing on October 18, 1995. She received her Bachelor's in Education in 1984 from Wayland Baptist University. Carmen taught at Thunderbird Elementary for many years and taught ESL classes as well; she retired form Plainview Independent School District. Carmen was also active in her church and was a Sunday School teacher for over 20 years. She was good with her hands and could build just about anything. Carmen enjoyed many pastimes including: reading, gardening, quilting, sewing, knitting, traveling and making wedding dresses to name a few. She was a member of Pink Ladies Auxiliary, WMU and Gethsemane Baptist Church.She is preceded in death by her husband; parents and one daughter: Susann Denise Gonzales.Carmen is survived by two sons: Johnny Ray Vera and wife Christina of Lubbock and Hank Anthony Vera; two daughters: Christine Varela of Ft. Worth and Cheryl Vera Burkhalter and husband Paul of Dallas; four brothers: Benito, Hilario, Samuel and Lucario Mitchell; five sisters: Pasquala Martinez, Victoria Sandoval. Erma Hernandez, Margaret Mitchell and Ramona Escalante; twelve grandchildren: Jeffrey Jon, Marissa D'Ann (Joe), Vanessa Rae (Abel), Ashlee Nicole, Adam Carlos, Alec Augustine, Patrick Michael, Mika Dalynda (Eusebio), Christina Jonel (Jeremy), Iann Ryan, Nico Christopher and Alex; four great grandchildren: Arianna, Brenden, Maddux and Jordan. Funeral Home Lemons Funeral Home - Plainview

206 W 8th St

Plainview , TX 79072

806-296-5566 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Feb. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close