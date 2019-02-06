Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delia Campos. View Sign

Delia Campos, age 72, of Petersburg, passed away on February 2, 2019, at Covenant Hospital in Lubbock. Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Floydada. Interment to follow at the Floydada Cemetery. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore Rose Funeral Home of Floydada.

Delia was born in Laredo, TX. on November 8, 1946, to Isidro and Amelina Campos. She was an LVN and had a passion for caring for the elderly. She worked for Care Inn Nursing Home and for many years she worked for RNR of Floydada as a Nursing Instructor. After retirement, she continued providing care for the elderly. Delia is preceded in death by her parents and one brother.

She is survived by three brothers, Isidro Campos Jr. and wife Janie, Hillverto Campos and wife Christina, Julio Campos and wife Alice, all of Petersburg; six sisters, Ophelia Vega and husband Ismael of Floydada, Juanita Anaya of Albuquerque, NM, Oralia Garcia and husband Juan of Denver City, Isidra Tabb and husband Michael from Aurora, CO, Estella Guzman and husband Johnny of Lubbock, and Norma Campos from

