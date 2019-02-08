Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward C. Amaya. View Sign

Edward C. Amaya, 87, of Plainview, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. A Funeral Mass is scheduled for 3 o'clock in the afternoon on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father George Poonely as celebrant. Interment will follow in Plainview Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 6 o'clock in the evening on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Lemons Memorial Chapel. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home.

Edward was born on October 13, 1931 to Catarino Amaya and Juanita Contreras in Seguin, Texas. In 1951, he married Juanita Amaya and lived a happy life by her side until her passing in July 2005. Edward retired in 1994 from the school district after doing custodian work for many years. He loved traveling, camping and fishing. Taking his grandkids on vacation and patiently teaching them all about fishing was his favorite pastime. Edward also enjoyed played the accordion along with other instruments.

He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; one son: Juan Amaya; two brothers: Jesus and Hermino Amaya; and one sister: Anjela Suarez.

Edward is survived by four sons: Roy Amaya and wife Rebeca of Lubbock, David Amaya, Eliseo Amaya and wife Dora and Ernest Amaya and wife Mary, all of Plainview; three daughters: Yolanda Amaya of Kress, Margaret Samarripa and husband Pablo of Olton and Isabel Amaya of Temple; 21 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; four brothers: Emilio Amaya, Enrique Amaya, Eluterio Amaya and Eliberto Amaya; and two sisters: Eusebia Garza and Enedena Jimenez.

206 W 8th St

Plainview , TX 79072

