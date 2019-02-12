Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geneve Gamez Quintero. View Sign

Geneve Gamez Quintero, 77, of Plainview passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019 in Lubbock. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father George Poonley officiating. Interment will follow in the Plainview Memorial Park Mausoleum under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.

A rosary will be held Tuesday evening at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Geneve was born on January 28, 1942 in Sonora, Texas to Francisco and Refugia Gamez. She grew up in Sonora and later moved to Plainview in 1955. She was a housekeeper and cleaned for the Travel Lodge & Warrick Plaza for 30 plus years. She also cleaned many residences. Geneve was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She loved to cook and bake, and do her word searches. She also enjoyed watching TV when she wasn't working and spending time and taking care of her grandson, Phillip.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Cruz Quintero, Jr., Tracee Quintero; one brother, Apolinar Gamez; and two sisters, Gloria Martinez, Bibana Gamez.

Geneve is survived by her 4 children, Ernesto Quintero of Plainview, Diana Quintero-Pena of Owatonna, MN, Sandra Orona of Plainview, Connie Quintero of Plainview; one brother, Richard Gamez of Plainview; one sister, Olanda Riojas of Plainview; 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

