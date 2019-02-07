Howard George Shook, 87, of Plainview passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, February 8, 2019 at Kornerstone Chapel with Oscar Chavez, chaplain of Area Community Hospice officiating. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard George Shook.
A family visitation will be held Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Howard was born on October 14, 1931 in Robinson, Illinois to Roy and Pearl (Miller) Shook. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Gladys Cookston on August 10, 1955. They moved to Plainview in 1968 where he worked for Goodyear Tire then Henry Tire until he retired. He enjoyed staying busy, working in the yard and taking care of his pecan trees.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a son, Curtis Shook, two sisters and five brothers.
Howard is survived by his daughter, Kathy Templeton and husband Steve of Plainview; his son, Roger Shook of Borger, Texas; his brother, Raymond Shook of Greenup, Illinois; his brother-in-law, Bill Cookston and wife Rozlyn of Plainview; three grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Online condolences can be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com
Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview
3605 S.W. 3rd Street
Plainview, TX 79072
806-296-0055
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Feb. 7, 2019