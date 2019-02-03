Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jefferson "J.B." Seale Jr.. View Sign

Jefferson "J.B." Seale Jr., 90, of Plainview, TX, passed from this life on January 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 4, 2019 at Bartley Memorial Chapel located in Bartley Funeral Home in Plainview, TX at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Jacob West officiating. Interment will follow services and are under the direction of Bartley Funeral Home at Abernathy Cemetery, Visitation will be held at Bartley Funeral Home in Plainview, Texas on Sunday, February 3, 2019 from 12-5 p.m.

J.B. was born on March 28, 1928 in Abernathy, TX to Jefferson Seale Sr. and Dovie Marie (Watts) Seale. Mr. Seale was a Navy veteran serving his country from July 1945 to April 1946 as a Seaman Second Class. He married Marthalang Seale on February 11, 1950, in Canyon, Tx. After their marriage they moved to Canyon and four years later to Amarillo. They moved to Kansas City, Mo, in 1959 and to Plainview, TX in 1983. He was a member of the American Legion and the Hi-Plains Gem and Mineral Society.

Those left to cherish his memory are his nephews; Brad and Sherrie Reeves of Deming, N.M., and Randall and Mary Reeves of Lubbock, TX. He also had many loving great nieces and nephews; Andrew Reeves, Chrisie Reeves-Pendergrass, Derek Reeves, and Samuel Pendergrass.

He is preceded in death by his parents, a sister; Velma Reeves, and his son; Jeff Seale.

Thanks to Beehive Assisted Living and St. Gabriel's Hospice of Lubbock Texas and a special thanks to Maria Mariscal and Stephaine Hunter who took great care of him in his last days.

