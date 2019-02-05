Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jolene (Bryant) Chitwood. View Sign

Jolene Bryant Chitwood, 88, of Olton, died Saturday, February 2, 2019, in Lubbock. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at Olton Cemetery, with her grandson, Anthony Watt, officiating and under the direction of Ramage Funeral Directors. The family will receive friends at Ramage Funeral Directors from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Monday, February 4, 2019.

Jolene was born February 14, 1930, in Olton, Texas, to Don and Murzia (Frizzell) Bryant. She graduated from Olton High School in 1947. On December 25, 1947, Jolene married Dale "Dude" Chitwood in Olton. Jolene loved sports and supported all the Texas teams. She especially loved Olton sports and the people of Olton. Olton was a special place to Jolene and she could not imagine being anywhere else. Jolene was an excellent cook and enjoyed cooking for her family. Playing games, playing the slots, reading, and crossword puzzles were some of her favorite pastimes.

Jolene was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, and two sisters.

Survivors include her husband, Dale (Dude) Chitwood of Olton, and two sons, Joe Dale Chitwood and his wife Susie of Canyon and Monte Chitwood and his wife Cindy of Ransom Canyon. She was blessed with four grandchildren: Misty Watt and her husband Anthony, Lacey Ainsworth and her husband Jeff, Cecily Jackson and her husband Jeff and Kendall Moore and her husband Bryce, and seven great-grandchildren: Noah, Taylor, Payton, Allie, Harper, Bailey, and Lawson.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Olton Volunteer Ambulance Association P.O. Box 1087 Olton, Texas 79064 or the Olton Cemetery Association P.O. Box 1055 Olton, Texas 79064. Jolene Bryant Chitwood, 88, of Olton, died Saturday, February 2, 2019, in Lubbock. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at Olton Cemetery, with her grandson, Anthony Watt, officiating and under the direction of Ramage Funeral Directors. The family will receive friends at Ramage Funeral Directors from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Monday, February 4, 2019.Jolene was born February 14, 1930, in Olton, Texas, to Don and Murzia (Frizzell) Bryant. She graduated from Olton High School in 1947. On December 25, 1947, Jolene married Dale "Dude" Chitwood in Olton. Jolene loved sports and supported all the Texas teams. She especially loved Olton sports and the people of Olton. Olton was a special place to Jolene and she could not imagine being anywhere else. Jolene was an excellent cook and enjoyed cooking for her family. Playing games, playing the slots, reading, and crossword puzzles were some of her favorite pastimes.Jolene was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, and two sisters.Survivors include her husband, Dale (Dude) Chitwood of Olton, and two sons, Joe Dale Chitwood and his wife Susie of Canyon and Monte Chitwood and his wife Cindy of Ransom Canyon. She was blessed with four grandchildren: Misty Watt and her husband Anthony, Lacey Ainsworth and her husband Jeff, Cecily Jackson and her husband Jeff and Kendall Moore and her husband Bryce, and seven great-grandchildren: Noah, Taylor, Payton, Allie, Harper, Bailey, and Lawson.The family suggests memorials be made to the Olton Volunteer Ambulance Association P.O. Box 1087 Olton, Texas 79064 or the Olton Cemetery Association P.O. Box 1055 Olton, Texas 79064. Funeral Home Ramage Funeral Directors - Hale Center

223 S. Main St. P.O. Box 542

Hale Center , TX 79041

(806) 839-2626 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Feb. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close