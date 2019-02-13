JoNell McKelvy Brannon, 83, of Plainview went on to her Heavenly Home on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Friday, February 15, 2019 at First Baptist Church with Mr. Evan Weiss officiating. Interment will follow in Plainview Memorial Park under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
A family visitation will be held Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
JoNell was born in Itasca, Texas on August 4, 1935 to Dallas and Velmarie Wilson. She had twelve children, Wanda (Perry) Hancox of Lewisville, TX; Bertha (Alan) Taylor of Lewisville, TX; Sharon (Roy, deceased) Jackson of Plainview, TX; Larry McKelvy of Plainview, TX; Donny McKelvy of Earth, TX; Richard (Barbara) McKelvy of Kress, TX; Darlene McKelvy of Plainview, TX; Frank (Peggy) McKelvy of Kress, TX; Kenneth McKelvy of Kress, TX; Angela Shaffer of Lubbcok, TX; Rhonda Brown of Lewisville, TX; Scott McKelvy of Plainview, TX and a step-son, Robin Brannon of Dallas, TX.
She is survived by her 12 children, 36 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, one sister, Sharon Christian of Odessa, TX; one brother, Richard Wilson of Amarillo, TX and a host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, B.C. Brannon, her parents, brothers, Ernest Wilson, Charles Wilson, Jerry Wilson and Ronny Wilson; one sister, Billie Simmons; two granddaughters, LeAndra Kay Jackson and Crystal McKelvy and a great granddaughter, Samara Korynne Jackson.
JoNell was a homemaker. She cherished her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed baking and made a mean 7-up cake that everyone loved. She loved plants, both inside and outside her house. She loved to send out greeting cards, be it birthday, Valentines, or whatever; she was always sending people cards. She enjoyed taking care of others, whether she knew them or not. She had a big heart and will be missed by all who knew her.
The family suggests memorials to The .
