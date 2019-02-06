Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jose Martinez Moya. View Sign

Jose Martinez Moya, 80, of Kress, Texas, passed from this life on February 2, 2019. Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 5, 2019, from 11-5 at Bartley Funeral Home. A rosary will take place on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 5-7. Mass services will be held at St Pauls Catholic Church in Kress, Texas on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Kress Cemetery under the arrangements of Bartley Funeral Home

Jose was born on June 11, 1938 in Edingburg, Texas to Brigido and Estella (Martinez) Moya. He married Feliciana Lopez Moya on April 20, 1956 in Edingburg, Texas. He was a member of St. Pauls Catholic Church in Kress, Texas. Mr. Moya worked as a farmer. He enjoyed fishing and woodworking. He made beautiful benches and wishing wells. He was a strong hardworking man with a huge heart. He loved his family dearly. He will be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife; Feliciana Lopez Moya, sisters; Estella Muniga, Ana Rodriguez, Julia Soliz, Elvira Bernal, brothers; Rodolfo Moya, Brigido Moya Jr., Juan Moya, children; Joe Moya and wife, Billie Jo Moya, Gloria Felan and husband, Tony Felan, Maria Moya, Juan Moya, Martin Moya and spouse, Roy, Ruben Moya and wife, Eva Moya, Evangaline Moya, Daniel Moya, Jaime Moya and girlfriend, Jennifer, Slaton Moya and wife, Jessica Moya. Jose was blessed with 32 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Brigido Moya and Estella Martinez, grandparents; Susana and Nieves Moya, a grandson; Jacob Martin Moya, and a step granddaughter; Raven Brown.



