Marie Byrd passed away February 2, 2019. A visitation with family is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 90 years at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Neil Chapel at Carillon. You are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Marie Byrd's life tribute at

Marie Byrd was born on August 14, 1928, to Frank and Theresa Weil in Plainview, Texas. She was a very involved stay-at-home mother and farmer's wife for 25 years in Petersburg and Kress Texas. In 1972 she began her journey as an independent single woman, working as a secretary for Pioneer Seed Company in Plainview before relocating to Lubbock. There she found her new home and life with the Electrical Engineering Department at Texas Tech. She was Administrative Secretary to Dr. Magne "Kris" Kristiansen in the internationally renowned Center for Pulsed Power & Electronics. She became the department's conference coordinator and traveled to Russia, France, and Hawaii. In addition to organizing and assisting, she typed the conference proceeding papers, as well as numerous book manuscripts. She dearly loved her job and took great pride in driving various international visitors up to Kress to view the operations on her farm.

She received Distinguished Service Awards in 1987 & 1988 and Superior Service Awards in 1989 and 1991. Her proudest achievement at Tech was being named a "Top Techsan" in September 1994. Seeing her at half-time on the football field was equally a very proud moment for all her family. The citation for this award refers to her being introduced at a Russian Conference as the "Best Secretary in the World," how she spoke "Texas" to the Europeans, and how Pulsed Power researchers worldwide referred to her as "Marie from Texas."

She "officially" retired in February of 2008 after 30 years at Tech, stayed away for one month and then went back to work half-time. She loved working with her EE Family and continued to enjoy her season tickets for TTU Football and Men's and Women's Basketball until health concerns took her to Carillon in early 2009.

Survivors include her daughter, Dianne Hale and husband, Chris; sister, Pat Craddick and husband, Harold; son-in-law, Joe Reed; grandchildren, Amanda Reed Coley and husband, Casey; Ryan Reed and wife, Denise; Lindsey Hale Robertson and husband, Eric; Leah Byrd and Kody Byrd; great-grandchildren, Myles and Levi Coley; Jacob and Kaitlyn Reed; Jane, Ben and Emma Robertson.

She was preceded in death by parents, Frank and Theresa Weil; children, Cindy Reed, and Lyndon Byrd; siblings, Louise Witkowski, Bert, Leo, and Edward Weil.

Marie's family would like to thank Sam West, Nancy Martin and the staff of Carillon Assisted Living for eight years of loving care and support. They also wish to thank Dr. K. Linton and the entire staff on 2 North in Carillon House for their exceptional care this past year.

The family of Marie Byrd would appreciate contributions in her memory to be given to the Scleroderma Foundation, http://www.scleroderma.org ; the Alzheimer's Association, https://act.alz.org ; the Carillon Foundation https://www.carillonlubbock.com/give/.

