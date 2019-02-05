Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Marion Johnston, 90, of Plainview, TX, passed from this life on February 1, 2019. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Plainview Memorial Park from 2 p.m. A visitation will be held at Bartley Funeral Home Wednesday. February 6, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Marion was born on August 12, 1928 to H.F. Franks and Nora Bell Merrifield. She married Don Johnston on April 1, 1950 in Clovis, New Mexico. Marion and her husband, Don, were the owners of Johnston's Motors in Plainview, Texas. Some of her favorite things were working in her yard and decorating her home. Marion loved to shop especially at antique stores. She loved traveling and watching her grands and greats play sports. She was best known for her homemade ice cream and banana pudding. Marion enjoyed eating breakfast and telling stories about her childhood. Above all, her family always came first.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children; Tim Johnston and wife, Lynn, of Plano, Texas, Jeana Blankenship of Plainview, Texas. Marion was blessed with 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Feb. 5, 2019

