Rita Jane (Fails) Walker passed away on February 4, 2019 at her residence after an injury she sustained on January 1, 2019 and is finally home with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Celebration Services will be held Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Houston National Cemetery Chapel, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr. Houston, TX 77038 under the direction of Klein Funeral Home Cy-Fair, with the Rev. Brad Goad officiating of the Second Baptist Church. Family will receive guests on Wednesday Feb 13 from 11am-12pm at Klein Funeral Home, 9719 Wortham Blvd., Houston, TX 77065.

Mrs. Walker was born in Woodward, Oklahoma on December 21, 1942 to the late Colbert Preston and Oleta Mae (Parker) Fails.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 41 years, Robert Sam Walker. She and her husband worked and built together a manufacturing business, Walker-Lee Trading until her retirement in 2009.

Rita is survived by her daughters, Kyleen Wissell of Woodstock Ga, Kristeen Coronado of The Woodlands, TX, Robbie Jane Betenbough of The Woodlands, TX and Lourdes Walker of Houston TX. One sister, Joan (Belt) Baker of Weatherford TX, who affectionately called her sister, "Repete". Rita was "Nanny" to 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, a nephew Preston Belt of Weatherford Ok, and a niece Shellie (Belt) Ivy of Weatherford TX and many cousins who loved her so.

Rita was a former longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Plainview TX and sang in the choir. She was a member of Live at 5 Bible Class at Houston's Second Baptist Church. She loved the Lord, with all her heart and studied His word in-depth for more than 50 years. Her yearning to hear His Word never stopped.

Rita graduated from Lockney High School in 1959 and went on to graduate from Beauty School and was a hair stylist for many years.

