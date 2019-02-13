Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rodnet Ray Dardis. View Sign

Rodney Ray Dardis, 65, of Plainview passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Kornerstone Chapel. Interment will follow in Plainview Memorial Park under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.

Born October 24, 1953 in Spencer, IA to Colbert and Zerena (Simington) Dardis where he received his education and graduated from Spencer High School in 1972.

Rod enlisted in the United State Navy in 1973 and served through 1977 based both in Beeville and Corpus Christi, Texas.

Then returning to Minneapolis, MN and working for Phillips Distributing and living close to family, moving back to Spencer, IA in 1980. Rod found his calling and stayed in that profession his entire career then working for McLaughlin Distributing in Spencer, IA.

He returned to Plainview and married Janie Santos, they continued to enjoy living in Plainview with their children and grandchildren. Rod was working for Ben E. Keith then United Supermarkets retiring in 2018.

Through the years Rod enjoyed watching and playing sports. And he was always up for a good game of golf with his brothers and nephews and he was an avid Texas Longhorn fan. He took pride in keeping the yard and flowers looking their best. He will be greatly missed; may he rest in peace.

Rod was preceded in death by his wife Janie Dardis, his father, Gilbert William Dardis and sister, Ellie LaFont.

Left to cherish his memories are Tori Sypert, Toby Santos, Tyson Santos and their families, his mother Zerena Dardis of Spencer, IA, his sister, Darlene Young and husband Donald of Cedar City, UT; his brothers, Major General and Mrs. Ron Dardis, Roger Dardis and wife Jeanne of Prescott, AZ; his sister, Cindy Feldman and husband James of Fostoria, IA; his brother-in-law, Bill LaFont and wife Peggy of Plainview; his dear friend and companion till passing, Kim Emert and her son Payton of Plainview; many nieces, nephews, friends and their families.

