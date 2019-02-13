Rose Marie Wall, 85, of Lubbock passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019 in Lubbock. A graveside service will be held 10:00 A.M. Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Plainview Memorial Park with Tom Heath officiating. A Memorial service will be held at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Bacon Heights Baptist Church in Lubbock with Truman Johnson officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
A visitation will be held Friday evening from 6:00-8:00 P.M. at Bacon Heights Baptist Church in Lubbock, TX.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Feb. 13, 2019