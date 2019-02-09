Sybil Lillian Roberts

Obituary

Services for Sybil Lillian Roberts, 77, of Abernathy, TX, will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, February 10, 2019, in the Jerusalem Community Baptist Church, Hale Center, TX, with Pastor Terry Wright officiating. Burial will follow in the Center Plains Cemetery, Cotton Center, TX, under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy, TX.

Mrs. Roberts died Friday, February 8, 2019, in Plainview, TX.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Feb. 9, 2019
