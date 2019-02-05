Featured Guest Book View Sign

Destin Lang Haas, 44, Fowler, died unexpectedly, Sunday, February 3, 2019. He was born, November 4, 1974, in Muncie, to the Diana (Barmes) Haas & the late Danny Jolliff. He married Stacia (Wallpe) Haas, July 1, 2000, in Fowler, IN; she survives. He was a 1993 graduate of Elwood Community High School, a 1997 graduate of St. Joseph's College; he received his Principal's License, in 2006, from Indiana Wesleyan & his Masters in Educational Specialist, in 2011, from Indiana State University.



Destin was the Superintendent of North Newton School Corporation. He had previously worked as Superintendent of Benton Community School Corporation, Principal at Benton Central Jr-Sr High School, where he had taught Social Studies. He was also a Wedding Officiant. He was a member of the Fowler United Methodist Church, Fowler AmVets, IN School Board Assoc., IN Assoc. of School Superintendents, IN Assoc. of School Business Officials, Newton County Extension Board, School Safety Committee, North Newton Chambers of Commerce, IN Assoc. of School Principals, Assoc. of Curriculum & Development & District of Small Rural Schools Assoc. He was a Board Member of the Fowler Youth Baseball League & the Benton Soccer Assoc. He had previously served as a Board Member of the Benton Community Foundation. Destin Loved spending time with his Family, playing with kids (which he was usually the biggest of the kids), making people laugh, telling a good story & NEVER met a stranger. He also enjoyed coaching youth sports (soccer & baseball), coaching high school football & baseball, landscaping, serving at the Food Pantry, Notre Dame Football,



Surviving with his Wife, Stacia, are their 4 children, Parker, Freddie, Carolyne & Jude, his Mom, Diana "Mama" Haas, Mother-in-Law, Norma "Mom" Wallpe, Father David Haas, 6 Brothers & Sisters, Dena (Marc) Johnson, Darin Jolliffe-Haas, Autumn Haas, Ann (Matt) Stewart, Dave (Bobbie) Haas & Chris (Lea) Haas, Sister-in-Law, Krista (Spiros) Kotsovos & Numerous Nieces & Nephews. He is preceded in death by his Father-in-Law, Fred Wallpe & Nephew, Nicolas Kotsovos.



Visitation, to Celebrate Destin's Life, will be, Friday, February 8, 2019, from 3-8 PM, at Fowler United Methodist Church, 908 E. 12th St., Fowler, IN. Funeral Celebration will be, at 10:30 AM, with visitation 1 hour prior, Saturday, February 9, 2019, at the church, with Pastor Matt Wallace officiating. Burial will be at Fowler Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the Benton Community Foundation (write Destin Haas in the memo), for an Educational fund for Destin's kids or Fowler Youth Baseball. Casual attire requested, NO suits & ties. Shoemaker Funeral Home, Otterbein, is assisting Destin's Family.

