Donald Eugene Peck, 49, of Fowler, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette. He was born in Rensselaer on May 21, 1969, the son of Virginia Sue (Yoder) Riley and the late Robert Peck. He was a graduate of South Newton High School. On October 12, 1991, in Goodland, he married Donna Marie Brock.
Donald worked for Lowe's in Thomasville, Georgia and at Magnetek in Goodland. He attended the Victorious Life Assembly of God Church in Remington. He enjoyed working on old cars and listening to old music. He was a talented artist who enjoyed drawing and painting.
Donald is survived by his wife Donna Peck; three children: Melody Davis, Raymond Peck, and Michael Peck; his mother Virginia (James) Riley; two brothers, Robert (Ronell) Peck and Randy (Debbie) Peck; one sister, Kimberly (David) Owens; three step-brothers: James R. (Tina) Riley III, Herald Simpson and James Simpson; one step-sister, Jackie Walton; and two grandchildren, Serenity and Jerald. He was preceded in death by his father.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. (Central Time) at Steinke Funeral Home of Rensselaer. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. (Central Time) at Steinke Funeral Home of Rensselaer with Pastor Melvin Lane officiating. Burial will be at Burr Oak Cemetery at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.SteinkeFuneralHome.com.
Steinke Funeral Home
403 N Front St
Rensselaer, IN 47978
(219) 866-5151
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Feb. 6, 2019