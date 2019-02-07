|
Carolyn B. Krause, age 91, a lifelong resident of Hawley died Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at Wayne Woodlands Manor, Waymart. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Eugene A. Krause, in March 2004.
Born December 13, 1927, in Honesdale, PA, she was the daughter of the late Albert L. and Carolyn E. (Snavely) Duske. A graduate of Hawley High School, she was the assistant manager of the Hawley Bank, which had become First Eastern Bank by the time of her retirement in 1991. She was also a former Justice of the Peace and Notary Public.
Carolyn had been a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church and volunteered with the Willing Workers. She was a life member of Hawley Volunteer Fire Department and a charter member of its Women's Auxiliary. She had also served as secretary of the Hawley Women's Bowling League.
She is survived by one daughter: Louise Hillriegel and her husband Rich of Hawley; two sons: Eugene E. Krause and his wife Wendy of Hawley; James and his wife Renee; and two granddaughters: Jackie Hillriegel of Honesdale and Brooke Hillriegel of Harrisburg.
The Krause family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Wayne Woodlands Manor and Wayne Memorial Hospice for their kindness and professionalism.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorials may be made to Hawley Fire Dept., PO Box 61, Hawley, PA 18428.
Arrangements by Teeters' Funeral Chapel in Hawley, PA. www.TeetersFuneralChapel.com.
Published in News Eagle from Feb. 7 to Mar. 6, 2019