Christine "Teenie" Alane Kolosky, 64, of Zephyrhills, FL passed February 4, 2019.
Christine was born to Robert and Barbara Frisbie, July 20, 1955, in Callicoon, New York. She graduated from Wallenpaupack in 1973. She married Martin Kolosky in 1977, and they lived together in Hawley, Pennsylvania where they raised their child, Michelle Janosik.
She leaves as her legacy Michelle Janosik, and grandchildren Madelyn and Riley Janosik. She also leaves to cherish her memory 6 siblings, Charlotte Wintermute, Joan Wansor, Judy Nonnenmacher, Charlie Frisbie, Robert Elliott Frisbie, and Matthew Frisbie and father Robert Frisbie. Her family remembers her as a strong, fun, and supportive person. She has helped everyone in so many ways.
She was preceded in death by Barbara Frisbie (mother).
Christine Kolosky was a postal employee until she retired in 2013. She was passionate and willing to help anyone she met. Her favorite thing to do after retirement was play and spend time with her grandchildren.
A memorial ceremony is scheduled for 9:30 a.m., February 14, 2019, at Bushnell Florida National Cemetery. A reception will follow.
The family requests that donations be made to United Way at https://www.unitedway.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/donate.
The family would also like to thank all for their prayers during this difficult time.
Published in News Eagle from Feb. 7 to Mar. 6, 2019