BERTHA ALLEN



Feb. 4, 2019



BERTHA ALLENFeb. 4, 2019Bertha 'Pat' Ann Evans Allen, 85, of Meshoppen, passed away on Feb. 4, 2019, at her home.Pat was born on July 3, 1933, in Evans Falls, the daughter of the late Helen May Ayers Evans Keithline and Basil Evans.She was employed with General Motors in Rochester, N.Y., and the Meshoppen Dress Factory. She was also a housewife and homemaker for her family.Pat was a member of the Meshoppen United Methodist Church. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, playing Bingo, and traveling to the casinos, yard sales and auctions. She took great pleasure in going out to eat, especially to Coopers with her family. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.She is survived by her children: Greg Allen and his wife Ellen of Montrose, and Debbie Micklo and her husband J.T. of Meshoppen; her daughter-in-law Linda Robbins Allen of Meshoppen; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; her brother Dave Evans of North Abington, Mass.; as well as several nieces and nephews.Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her step-father Alfred Keithline; her children: Paula Johnson, Jack Allen, and Jim Allen; her twin sister Barb Townend; and siblings: William Evans, Barney Evans, Harry Evans, Marge Fiske, Betty Louise Evans, Clara Zona, Jean Scouton, and Rosa Meeker.Funeral Services for Pat were held on Thursday, Feb. 7, at 1 p.m. from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 8206 Rt. 6, Meshoppen, with Rev. Gary Myers of the Meshoppen Biblical Baptist Church officiating. Interment followed at the Sunnyside Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Pat's name to the Meshoppen United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 159, Meshoppen, PA 18630 or to the Meshoppen Biblical Baptist Church, 408 Briar Ridge Road, Meshoppen, PA 18630.

