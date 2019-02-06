BETTY SETSER
Jan. 31, 2019
Betty Jean Setser, 87, of Tunkhannock, died Jan. 31, 2019, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Henry M. Severcool; and second husband, Don Setser in 1983.
Born in Dallas, on June 6, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Anna Robins Krause.
Jean was a member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Tunkhannock. She found joy in gardening, flowers, and had peace in taking drives through the country. She loved to take care of and spend time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her three sons: Mark Severcool, Brian Severcool and wife Charlotte, and Henry Severcool; two daughters: Sandra Kintner and Anna Davenport; brother, Wayne Krause; two sisters: Pearl Hugo and Martha Perez; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.
In addition to her husbands, Jean was preceded in death by her daughter, Bette Stephenson, and an infant son.
At the request of her family, Jean's funeral services will be private with interment following in Lynn Cemetery, Springville.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Jean's name to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Feb. 6, 2019