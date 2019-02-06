Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jean Setser. View Sign

BETTY SETSER



Jan. 31, 2019



Betty Jean Setser, 87, of Tunkhannock, died Jan. 31, 2019, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Henry M. Severcool; and second husband, Don Setser in 1983.



Born in Dallas, on June 6, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Anna Robins Krause.



Jean was a member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Tunkhannock. She found joy in gardening, flowers, and had peace in taking drives through the country. She loved to take care of and spend time with her children and grandchildren.



She is survived by her three sons: Mark Severcool, Brian Severcool and wife Charlotte, and Henry Severcool; two daughters: Sandra Kintner and Anna Davenport; brother, Wayne Krause; two sisters: Pearl Hugo and Martha Perez; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.



In addition to her husbands, Jean was preceded in death by her daughter, Bette Stephenson, and an infant son.



At the request of her family, Jean's funeral services will be private with interment following in Lynn Cemetery, Springville.



Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Jean's name to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.



Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.

BETTY SETSERJan. 31, 2019Betty Jean Setser, 87, of Tunkhannock, died Jan. 31, 2019, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Henry M. Severcool; and second husband, Don Setser in 1983.Born in Dallas, on June 6, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Anna Robins Krause.Jean was a member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Tunkhannock. She found joy in gardening, flowers, and had peace in taking drives through the country. She loved to take care of and spend time with her children and grandchildren.She is survived by her three sons: Mark Severcool, Brian Severcool and wife Charlotte, and Henry Severcool; two daughters: Sandra Kintner and Anna Davenport; brother, Wayne Krause; two sisters: Pearl Hugo and Martha Perez; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.In addition to her husbands, Jean was preceded in death by her daughter, Bette Stephenson, and an infant son.At the request of her family, Jean's funeral services will be private with interment following in Lynn Cemetery, Springville.Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Jean's name to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences. Funeral Home Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock

73 West Tioga Street

Tunkhannock , PA 18657

570-836-3321 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Feb. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Wyoming County Examiner Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close