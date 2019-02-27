EMILY BITLER
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emily E. Bitler.
Feb. 22, 2019
Emily E. Bitler, 71, of Laceyville, passed away Friday morning, Feb. 22, 2019, at the Gardens at Tunkhannock.
She was born on May 5, 1947 in Nicholson, the daughter of the late Bruce E. (d. Dec. 31, 1991) and Mildred E. Carey Decker (d. Aug. 14, 2012). She was a graduate of Wyalusing High School with the class of 1967.
Emily was a housewife and homemaker for her late husband Edward C. Bitler (d. Nov. 23, 2000) and her daughter Barb. She also was employed with the Laceyville Discount Store.
She took great pleasure in living at her daughter's house for the last three and a half years and watching all of the wildlife, especially the many birds that would flock to all of the bird feeders. She also enjoyed gardening in her younger years.
Emily is survived by her daughter, Barb Lantz and her husband, Charlie, of Laceyville; her granddaughter, Brandi Lantz, of Independence, Ky.; her cousins, Joanne Januszewski and Larry Wood; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Edwin Decker (d. Aug. 5, 2002) and David Decker (d. March 9, 2013) and his wife Bonnie.
Abiding by Emily's wishes, there will be no services held at this time. Interment will take place at the Vaughn Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Emily's name to the Bradford County Humane Society, PO Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850.
Arrangements were entrusted with Sheldon Funeral Homes, 459 Main St., Laceyville. Online condolences may be made at www.sheldonfuneralhomes.com.
Sheldon Funeral Home - Laceyville, PA - Laceyville
459 Main St. PO Box 32
Laceyville, PA 18623
(570) 869-1232
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Feb. 27, 2019