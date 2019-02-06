Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGIA SANDS. View Sign

GEORGIA SANDS



Feb. 2, 2019



Georgia Janice (Taylor) Sands, 73, of Slumber Valley (Meshoppen), passed away Feb. 2, 2019, at Tyler Memorial Hospital from an illness.



Georgia was born on Feb. 12, 1945, in Elmira, N.Y., the daughter of the late George Roy (d. 1982) and Lattie Olive Spencer Taylor (d. 1957).



She attended school in Columbia, S.C.



She enjoyed working and meeting new people. She was a long-time employee of Slumber Valley Campground and SBM at Procter & Gamble. She was also employed at the Meshoppen Dress Factory.



Georgia lived at Slumber Valley Campground. She always had an open door. When you went to her place you always planned on a meal, great hospitality, and a full belly. Also, you better plan on staying for a while, for she always had stories to tell. She enjoyed her flowers, sewing, and cleaning. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.



Georgia is survived by her children: Sarah Elizabeth Taylor of Mehoopany, Janice Maire Sands of Tunkhannock, Raymond 'Charlie' Sands Jr. of Silvara, and Christopher Michael Sands of Meshoppen; her grandchildren: William A. Taylor Jr. (Ashley) of Tunkhannock, Josh L. Taylor (Dorothy Smith) of New York, Alicia M.G. Taylor of Mehoopany, Daniel M. Taylor (Autumn Ashford) of Wilkes-Barre, Kyle M. Mortimer of Pittston, Nicholas B. Mortimer of Tunkhannock, Alison F. McNeil (Mark) of Wysox, and Brianna M. Boice of Mehoopany; 11 great-grandchildren with 1 on the way; as well as many nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Ronald LeRoy Taylor, Dora Jeanette Rowals, and Francis Lee Taylor.



Funeral Services for Georgia will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9, at noon from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville, with Rev. Darrell Sands and Rev. Charles Bishop of the Transue and Elk Lake Community Churches officiating. Interment will follow at North Flat Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday, Feb. 9, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Georgia's name to the Meshoppen Cat Rescue, 355 Heaven Bound Lane, Meshoppen, PA 18630.



