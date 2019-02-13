Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHNNY MOON. View Sign

Johnny Ray Moon, 72, of Tunkhannock, more commonly known as John Moon, completed his life journey after a long battle with cancer. He passed away on Dec. 10, 2018, surrounded by family.



John was born on Dec. 7, 1946, in Norwich, N.Y.



John grew up in Saratoga, N.Y., where he worked from a young age at the racetrack with the trotters. From there, he lived in many places like Texas, Florida, Missouri, and finally settled in Pennsylvania.



John was many things throughout his life, and learned he really enjoyed being his own boss. As the owner of several businesses, he was most proud of his involvement in laying the groundwork for the early days of cable television. After moving to Tunkhannock, he became a well-known general contractor in the area. In his early years, he was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. In his later years he discovered a new passion within himself and became a practicing Reiki master, hypnotherapist, and a Reconnective healing practitioner. He was most at peace in nature, gardening, and taking walks with his dogs in his woods and fields.



John Moon was the son of his late parents Lloyd (Viola) Moon and Jean (Curley) Reed. He was also preceded in death by his beloved grandson Cody Moon and life-long friend Ginger McCollum.



John is survived by his children: Karen Pruett, John Anthony (Paulette) Pruett, Eddie Moon, John (Donna) Moon, Patrick Moon, and Zackariah (Hollie) Moon; grandchildren: Skyla Moon, Chad Pruett, Carl Glenn, Kirsten Pruett, McKenzie (Brayden) Wilcox, and Kailie (Austin) Hunter; great-grandchildren: Ellany Pruett-Jacobsen, Addison and Layla Glenn; siblings Bob Moon, Melody Thornton-Giuliano, Carla Goodwin, Annette Batchelder, Michelle Brown, Billy Reed and Danny Reed; and girlfriend of 12 years, Susan Hurwitz.



In accordance with John's wishes, there will be no funeral services or memorial.



In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Cody's Final Ride Fund to continue the legacy of John's grandson Cody Moon. Donations should be made payable to Cody's Final Ride Fund and sent to Citizen's Bank, Cody's Final Ride Fund, 6800 New Falls Rd., Levittown, PA 19057. Our goal is to start Cody's Camp, a camp to teach kids to love the great outdoors, just like John did for Cody.



